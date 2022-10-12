SCOTUS hears arguments over California pig welfare law, pork industry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over a California law that could increase how much you pay for pork.

In 2018, the majority of California voters supported Proposition 12.

The law, which was supposed to take effect this year, bans the sale of pork from pregnant pigs kept in cages or crowded group pens.

Animal welfare groups say the law improves the lives of millions of animals.

"Plus, there's a risk to human health as animals that are kept together in these cages might communicate diseases back and forth that might affect humans," said Law Professor Glenn Smith with the California Western School of Law.

However, Smith said more than 95% of California's pork products come from out-of-state.

It's why pork producers say California is overstepping its authority.

They argue the law would significantly impact out-of-state businesses more than benefit animals and people in California.

"We're talking about the court deciding where to set the needle about state's rights to come up with innovative laws on the one hand versus whether the federal court should ride to the rescue of out-of-state businesses," he said.

Consumers could bear the burden too.

If the law is allowed to move forward, pig farmers would have to spend millions to upgrade their confinement spaces leading people to pay more at the grocery store.

"The cost of pork sold in California will increase and probably throughout the nation," Smith said.

The law is on pause until SCOTUS rules on the issue. A decision is expected by early next year.