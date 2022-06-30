SCOTUS hands Biden victory to end to 'Remain in Mexico' policy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Right now because regulations like Title 42 are in effect, Assylum seekers are being kept in Mexico, but legal experts say the Supreme Court’s ruling on Remain in Mexico will open new doors.

"If the Biden Administration is able to successfully do away with this program, as the Supreme Court has given them the green light to do so. They will no longer be forced by the US government to pled their assylum cases while living in these dangerous border camps."

Attorney Jacob Lichtenbaum who is part of CASA, an organization which works with immigrant families says the court’s recent ruling could have an impact on the existing Title 42 policy which keeps assylum seekers from crossing into the US because of health concerns associated with the pandemic.

He says this will give momentum to the efforts to do away with that policy which is stuck in the courts.

Lichtenbaum adds, “The Biden administration recently attempted to unwind and terminate that policy but they were stopped from doing so by a federal court judge. So that's still in effect.”

California Senator Alex Padilla is also weighing in on this opinion sending out a statement saying in part, “For more than three years, this horrifying policy has denied asylum seekers their right to due process and subjected them to crimes like rape, kidnapping, and torture in northern Mexican border cities while they await their court hearings.”

He goes on to say, "I urge the Biden administration to do everything in its power to swiftly end 'Remain in Mexico' once and for all. Misguided and inhumane Trump-era policies like 'Remain in Mexico' and Title 42 have only decimated an already broken immigration system. "