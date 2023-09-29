Scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash near downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A vehicle struck a scooter rider near downtown San Diego and fled the scene Thursday night, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. on 5th Avenue, near the 500 block of Ash Street.

Police said the motorized scooter rider was traveling southbound in the bike path on the west side of 5th Avenue when a vehicle traveling west on Ash Street hit the scooter rider with the front of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene following the collision, police stated.

The 22-year-old victim suffered an open skull fracture and brain bleed; his injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

A description of the vehicle involved in the incident was not available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.