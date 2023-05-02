Scooter rider hit by car in Allied Gardens, suffers serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man riding an electric scooter suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in San Diego's Allied Gardens neighborhood.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the man on a scooter ran through a stop sign in the intersection of Delbarton Street and Zion Avenue when a 2012 Toyota Camry struck him, the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital after suffering from cerebral hemorrhage, pneumothorax and other internal injuries, according to the SDPD.

The driver of the Camry, a 53-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries, police said.

An investigation was ongoing, but alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the SDPD.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.