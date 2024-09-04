Watch Now
Scooter rider fractures leg in collision with vehicle in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 39-year-old man riding an electric scooter in the Grantville neighborhood was in the hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after hitting a vehicle's front passenger bumper and fender, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on the east sidewalk of 6000 Mission Gorge Road, the SDPD said in a statement.

The man rode the scooter southbound on the sidewalk as a 65-year-old woman drove an Acura MDX vehicle westbound through a parking lot at 6041 Mission Gorge Road, the SDPD statement said.

The scooter struck the vehicle and the rider suffered an open fracture to his left tibia/fibula, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The woman in the Acura was not injured, police said.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

