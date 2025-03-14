Schools in several East County school districts closed Friday due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Citing inclement weather, schools in four East County school districts are closed Friday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The SDCOE said schools in these districts were shut down March 14:



Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

The SDCOE said real-time updates on the closures and reopenings will be posted on their Twitter/X account https://x.com/sandiegocoe.