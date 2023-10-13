Schools exercise caution, increase security following 'day of rage' comments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Friday, schools, synagogues, mosques and other locations were exercising caution after a former Hamas leader called for a global "Day of Rage" over the war in the Middle East.

ABC 10News checked in with local law enforcement, and agencies told our newsroom there are no reports of any specific threats to our area. That being said, some schools in the county added extra security measures for peace of mind.

ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel reported live from the South Bay Union School District, where district officials sent a letter home to parents.

The message laid out what protocols were put in place out o fan abundance of caution.

"To be clear, the calls have been for global action: Law enforcement is not aware of any calls for one in San Diego County," the letter read.

The letter also listed the following safety measures: one point of entry on campus, checking IDs of all visitors and ensuring campuses are locked and secured.

Additionally, families in the Lakeside Union School District received a similar letter, saying the Lakeside Sheriff's Department would have an increased presence at schools. Parents in the Chula Vista Elementary School District also received a letter notifying them about increased security.

ABC 10News also checked in with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies told us they have increased patrols around synagogues and mosques. The department says it's especially focused Friday, since the Jewish Sabbath begins at sundown — a time when many people gather at synagogues to pray.

The department says they are working closely with state and federal law enforcement agencies to evaluate and react to any potential threats.