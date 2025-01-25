School Closures Across South Bay Due to Air Quality Concerns Linked to Border Fire

SOUTH BAY, Calif. (KGTV) — A growing number of schools in the South Bay area have canceled classes amid rising air quality concerns resulting from the ongoing Border Fire. This decision has left many parents scrambling to adjust their daily routines.

Maryanne Cadriel, a resident of the Otay Ranch neighborhood, described her morning as "hectic." After receiving an evacuation warning for her area, Cadriel learned that her children’s schools would also be closed, prompting a shift in her plans for the day.

"I'm trying to work from home and, you know, they're here, and they need stuff," Cadriel said. Many families in the region share her predicament as schools prioritize student safety amid the hazardous conditions.

Residents are taking precautions to protect their families. Cadriel noted, "We have all of our air purifiers throughout the house" and emphasized the importance of keeping windows shut. Her son, Aden, remarked on the noticeable change in air quality, noting, "When I opened the door, a gust came up, a different kind of air quality that I wasn't used to. Normally, it was a whole bunch of ash on the cars and on the ground."

Some residents, even those who needed to go outside, opted to wear masks. One individual likened the situation to the pandemic, stating, "I feel like COVID again... I'm just using it because of the smoke and the debris."

As firefighting efforts continue against the Border Fire, Cadriel remains cautiously optimistic about staying in her home, although she is preparing for the possibility of evacuation.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”

