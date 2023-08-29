School bus catches fire in San Marcos; students, driver get out safely

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A school bus in San Marcos caught fire Tuesday morning, but San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the five students and bus driver inside at the time were able to escape without injury.

According to sheriff’s officials, the school bus was near Mission Road and Las Posas Road just after 8 a.m. when the back engine caught fire.

By the time deputies arrived, five students and the bus’ driver had safely evacuated.

Sheriff’s officials stated, “The back engine was on fire, but deputies still boarded the bus to check no one else was inside. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.”

The students were picked up by another school bus and taken to Twin Oaks High School.

According to officials, the California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fire as they are “the regulating agency for school buses.”