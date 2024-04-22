SBA opens disaster loan outreach centers to help flood survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) has set up Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to help flood survivors apply for loans.

Following the departure of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from San Diego last week, the SBA has assumed a primary role in disaster relief efforts.

The loans provided by the SBA are intended for qualifying homeowners, renters, and small businesses, serving to address property damage, loss replacement, and financial obligations resulting from the flooding.

Monday marks three months since the January 22 floods tore through San Diego, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses.

At these disaster recovery centers, flood survivors will have the opportunity to consult with dedicated customer service representatives, who will assist them in navigating the application process at no cost.

The deadline for property damage loans was initially set for Friday, but the SBA is giving flood victims a grace period.

"We saw a need to still assist the residents of San Diego, and we want to help. We want to be here for anyone who needs help," said Africa Rosas, a representative of the SBA.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are currently located at the Mountain View Recreation Center and the Spring Valley Library.

The SBA said they will open from two to four weeks, depending on demand.

For further details, you can access additional information here.