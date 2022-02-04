Watch
Sara Celeste Otero: Authorities search for missing Oceanside woman

Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 04, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities asked for the public's help Friday in finding a woman who went missing and may be at risk in Oceanside.

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described by the Oceanside Police Department as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

In a photo provided by police, she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights.

According to police, she was last seen on Jan. 28, at around 8:40 a.m., driving a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with license plate 7GAB955 in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.

Anyone with information on Otero's location was asked to call the OPD at 760-435-4900.

