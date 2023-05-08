Santee Drive-In being sold to Los Angeles-based developer

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – One of San Diego County’s last drive-in movie theaters is being sold.

The Santee Drive-In, located on 10990 Woodside Ave. North, is in escrow to a Los Angeles-based developer.

Santee Principal Planner Michael Coyne told East County Magazine that North Palisades Partners is planning to build an industrial building at the site of the drive-in.

No other details on the project were released.

Coyne also told East County Magazine it could take at least six months before any plans go to the Santee City Council.

The only other drive-in theater in the county is the South Bay Drive-In just outside of Imperial Beach.

The Santee Drive-In location also hosts the Santee Swap Meet on weekends.