Santee city council to take up controversial Fanita Ranch development again

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Santee city council is expected to take up a revised plan for the proposed Fanita Ranch development Wednesday night.

In April, a judge ordered the city council to throw out approval of the long-planned housing project, designed to bring 3,000 homes to the area, over wildfire concerns.

"We hope for a favorable vote tomorrow," Jeff O'Connor said.

O'Connor is the Vice President of HomeFed, the project's development company. He said they spent months refining the project's wildfire evacuation plan and will present it to city leaders during the city council meeting.

"We have nine different scenarios of different circumstances in how we would go about evacuating under each of those circumstances," O'Connor said.

The development has also been certified as an essential housing project, which requires developers to add affordable housing and workforce housing units. It also means the project no longer needs a public vote.

Following the judge's ruling against the development, the city council voted to drop the project from the November ballot.

Some people disagree with the move.

"The Santee city council, I believe, is disrespecting the wishes of the people and trying to go ahead and approve this development without that vote," said Stephen Houlahan, a Santee resident, and former city councilman.

However, Santee Mayor John Minto said removing the referendum had nothing to do with helping the project move forward.

"When the court made a decision to change the fire plan and ordered us to vacate the project, it took away the project so if there's no project, you really can't have a referendum," Minto said.

Minto adds since the development is now qualified as essential housing, it only requires a vote from the city council.

However, people will be able to voice their concerns during a public hearing following the presentation.

Wednesday's meeting is at 6:30 p.m.