Santana High School improving emergency protocol following lockdown

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV)— Santana High School in Santee was on lockdown Monday after deputies received an anonymous tip about a man with a weapon near campus.

This is the same campus that experienced a school shooting back in 2001 that left two students dead and more than a dozen injured.

“Teachers just started, like, running out their classrooms telling everybody to get a class,” said one student.

While this week's threat at Santana High has not been deemed credible by authorities, ABC 10News spoke with some concerned about the school's emergency protocols.

One mother said her daughter and other students ran to seek shelter inside a nearby classroom that wasn’t their own — and that a teacher told them to leave.

“The teacher decided there were too many students in this particular classroom and sent them out to go find another classroom to be in or go to their perspective classrooms,” she said.

While the lockdown was ultimately lifted and no one was harmed, the mother said she couldn’t help but wonder what could have happened if a shooter had been on campus and her daughter ushered out of a classroom.

“I could possibly have not had a child to come home to yesterday.”

Santana High School principal Brian Wilbur sent out a letter to families on Tuesday that read in part:

“While I am very proud of the way our staff, students, and families handled yesterday’s situation overall, I want to acknowledge that we also learned where we need to improve and clarify our procedures. That work began immediately after the lockdown was lifted, and it will continue in the days ahead.”