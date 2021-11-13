Santa Ana winds continue to fuel hot temperatures across San Deigo county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the second day in a row, temperatures were above average for mid-November due to Santa Ana winds.

Santee had a high temperature of 97 degrees Friday, one of the hottest places in the county.

But that didn't stop Dan Preissman from his usual hike.

"It's is a little hotter than I'm used to, but I do hike other areas over in Carlsbad where it gets super hot," Preissman said.

Over at Mission Beach, people spent the day soaking up the sun along the coast.

We're here enjoying the sunshine today," Ellen Fuchs said.

Fuchs and her husband, David, were visiting from New York.

They said they decided to end their 10-day long vacation in California with a day at the beach.

"We went to Tijuana, San Diego, cousins in LA," David said,

Extreme weather continued with gusty winds past Pine Valley.

Some of the highest wind gusts reported Friday were in the Crestwood area off I-8.

"It's rough on one of these big rigs. You got to stay slow and keep sides open so if you have to move over you can," Ron White, who was traveling from Santee to the desert, said.

White said he often travels the route and is used to driving in these conditions.

"I've seen it windier where they've actually had to close the freeway down because big trucks had fallen over but this is pretty up there," White said.

Because of the hot, dry, and windy conditions, elevated fire risk will remain a concern for the next couple of days. Try to avoid using machines that spark or start a fire.

