SANDAG seeks volunteers for new electric bike pilot program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes' use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday.

Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100 miles per month for two years as part of the program administered by the San Diego Association of Governments and Pedal Ahead.

Riders are encouraged to use the bikes on regular outings such as work, school and recreation, then record their trips and share feedback on their experiences.

Participants will be offered ownership of the e-bike following successful completion of the program, according to SANDAG.

To be eligible, applicants must commit to using the e-bike for a minimum of 100 miles per month (mileage will be recorded through the free Strava mobile app), be 18 years or older and a San Diego County resident.

Priority will be given to individuals with an annual income of $50,000 or below.

SANDAG officials say the program will "help regional planners better understand how e-bikes could enhance quality of life by expanding access to more destinations in the San Diego region."

To apply and find more information on the program, visit www.pedalaheadsd.org/.