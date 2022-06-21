SANDAG launches Bus on Shoulder pilot program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As SANDAG continues to look for more effective ways to get people from point a to point B in less time. They’re now placing the focus on buses driving on the shoulder of the freeways. While that itself isn’t new, they are using existing technology in a new way to try and make it more efficient.

Sharon Humphreys with SANDAG says, “Buses will actually have sensors that will tell them if there’s an obstruction in the road in front of them. It will tell them if they’re going too far to the left or right. And it will send a message to the ramp meter to hold cars back to keep them off of the road.”

Starting Tuesday, South Bay Rapid Buses using Route 225 will be operating on the shoulder of the freeway from six to nine in the morning. It will be limited to the North Bound 805 from the Imperial Avenue off-ramp to the Northbound 805 and Westbound 94 connector. Then, from three to six in the evening, the focus will be on the Eastbound 94 and Southbound 805 connectors.

MTS Officials say the goal is to use the data from this study and see if they can expand this route to other parts of the county.

Mark Olson with MTS says, “While this is just a pilot, a small section. You need to start small to see how it works and build from there. It’s using existing infrastructure; looking to see what other purposes you can use it for. That’s one of these options.”

The entire study will last three years.