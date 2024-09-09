San Ysidro SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - A standoff in San Ysidro ended peacefully after a suspect was arrested following a shooting incident Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., a resident at 3900 Via Del Bardo was shot in the arm by a neighbor. According to the San Diego Police Watch Commander, the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect, who lived in a back house on the victim's property, retreated into his home and initially refused to come out.

Police responded to the scene and called in the SWAT team. The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody within an hour of the initial call.

Residents in adjacent homes were instructed to shelter in place during the standoff.

The situation was resolved within the hour with no further incidents, police said.