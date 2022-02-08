San Ysidro School District gets $1 million grant for electric buses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Ysidro School District was approved for a grant of $1,005,916 Tuesday by the Community Air Protection Program to help with the purchase of four electric buses in the coming school year.

The San Ysidro community, led by Mothers Out Front, partnered with the district to submit the grant application and help guide the district in efforts to improve the community's air quality.

"Our ultimate goal is to convert our entire fleet of fossil fuel school buses to electric buses," said Paulo Azevedo, the district's director of maintenance, operations and transportation facilities. "We want to do our part in reducing the air pollution and improving air quality in our community."

District leaders said they plan to have the buses charged by carbon neutral energy from existing on-site solar fields.

