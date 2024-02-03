San Ysidro ranchers clean up trash, debris ahead of another storm

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Ysidro ranchers believe all of the debris in the canal is to blame for the flooding in the area. A video taken on Thursday shows how much trash was collected there.

“This is the problem right now. It’s dry, but if it rains like it’s supposed to be, we’re going to be underwater again,” Armando Rios, a rancher in San Ysidro, said.

Rios expressed his concerns about another storm headed to San Diego. His ranch flooded from last week's storm.

“Doing what we did in the ranch is good cleaning and digging a lot of trenches put a lot of dirt. So the horses are safe,” Rios said.

Outside their property, Rios said he and others reached out to the City of San Diego to find out if crews would be coming by to help clear the canal.

The ranchers are getting together to pick up trash and clear the debris themselves due to the City's lack of response, according to Rios. They also plan on building a dirt barrier to redirect the water away from their property.

“We're going to start doing what we need to do,” Rios said.

ABC 10News reached out to the City, who acknowledged our request for comment. But we are still waiting for a response from them.