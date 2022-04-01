San Ysidro man staying positive after surviving electricity accident and amputation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - San Ysidro resident Christian Arreola is fighting for his life after coming close to death while working on the roof of his Rosarito home.

“We’re not clear with the details of what exactly happened next but he got electrocuted with the main cables,” said Jacky Alatorre, Christian’s high school friend.

Christian was eventually taken to UC San Diego’s hospital in Hillcrest. He has third-degree burns covering his body. As of Friday afternoon, he is expected to have at least his right hand amputated in surgery.

Ashley Valdivia, another friend, said she visited him in the hospital and said that even through the pain, he was able to laugh and joke around.

“He doesn’t stop being him which I think is going to make it easier for him. He has this desire to live,” said Ashley. "He has the power, we joke about it now and we’re like you’re our Iron Man. He asked for his iron man cup and he’s coming out with an Iron Man hand. So his spirit is there."

The friends say he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, so are asking for any help. They’ve created a GoFundMe to help him with medical and life expenses.

They said he has plans to go to CSU Los Angeles this year, and still wants to follow those dreams. He’s a 2017 graduate of San Ysidro High School.