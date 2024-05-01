San Ysidro jiu-jitsu school damaged by fire

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire gutted a jiu-jitsu school in San Ysidro Tuesday night, but no injuries were reported in the blaze.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to 1685 Precision Park Lane at around 9:30 p.m. due to a fire reported at Gracie Barra San Ysidro Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Self Defense.

As heavy smoke poured out of the building, responding firefighters took about 20 minutes to fully put out the fire.

It was unclear if buildings next to the jiu-jitsu school were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.