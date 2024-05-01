Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Ysidro jiu-jitsu school damaged by fire

san_ysidro_jiu_jitsu_fire1_043024.jpg
KGTV
san_ysidro_jiu_jitsu_fire1_043024.jpg
san_ysidro_jiu_jitsu_fire2_043024.jpg
san_ysidro_jiu_jitsu_fire3_043024.jpg
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 09:48:43-04

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire gutted a jiu-jitsu school in San Ysidro Tuesday night, but no injuries were reported in the blaze.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to 1685 Precision Park Lane at around 9:30 p.m. due to a fire reported at Gracie Barra San Ysidro Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Self Defense.

As heavy smoke poured out of the building, responding firefighters took about 20 minutes to fully put out the fire.

It was unclear if buildings next to the jiu-jitsu school were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!