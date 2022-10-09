San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was looking Sunday for a man who was firing off a handgun in a San Marcos neighborhood.

At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone, according to Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the SDCSD.

Crews in a sheriff's helicopter broadcast an announcement to residents in the neighborhood to be on the lookout for the suspected gunman.

The male gunman was described as 15 to 20 years old, short with a muscular build, wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and carrying a black- and-white flannel shirt.

The suspect was last seen in the 400 block of Autumn Drive. He was believed to be armed and officials warned residents not to approach him.

Anyone seeing someone matching his description was asked to call 858- 565-5200 or dial 911.

