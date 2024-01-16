San Marcos man falls victim to TikTok's 'Kia Challenge'

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Matt Zabrosky, a San Marcos resident, is the latest victim of a national auto theft trend.

Zaborsky was headed to work Friday morning as a security guard when he realized someone had broken into his 2017 Kia Soul, parked near his San Marcos condo complex.

"Tried to open my car here, they couldn't. They ripped off the handle," Zabrosky said. "This was the ignition, part of it; they ripped that up."

He was surprised to learn about the social media videos showing how easy it can be to steal older model Kias.

"Shock, disappointing, felt like a victim, and then it got worse, my feeling got worse when I learned about what the Kia challenge is," Zaborsky said.

The Kia Challenge is a social media fad that started in 2021. Thieves post videos on TikTok showing how to steal older model Kias.

"When I spoke with the police about what happened, he said, oh no, not again," Zaborksy said.

According to ABC News, the Highway Loss Data Institute found that most 2015-19 Kias and Hyundias were not equipped with engine immobilizers, ensuring ignitions cannot be started without their keys.

The Institute says without the technology, the vehicles are about twice as likely to be stolen compared to vehicles of similar age. The thieves weren't successful in stealing Zaborksy's car, but they did a lot of damage.

"I'm blessed in many ways, but I also live modestly. I live paycheck to paycheck," Zaborsky said.

San Diego and cities across the country sued Kia and Hyundai, saying the automakers failed to install standard anti-theft technology. The automakers settled a class action lawsuit last spring.

The settlement requires the companies to install anti-theft software updates or provide credit for buying anti-theft devices.

Zaborsky got a letter last month saying his car is eligible for a free modification, but he is not convinced that will solve the problem.

The companies say all vehicles made since November 2021 have the anti-theft technology.