San Marcos leaders mark near-completion of San Marcos Creek Project

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Marcos leaders on Wednesday celebrated the near-completion of an effort to transform a once-troublesome area of the city into a crown jewel for the community.

The San Marcos Creek Project broke ground nearly five years ago, adding two bridges, a levee and more than a mile of storm drains to stop potential flooding in the area.

"The way that it used to flood, we had to fish people out with our fire truck; and the time, and our staff, always having to come out here, public works, to close down the road," said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones.

Jones has watched the $100 million project come to life and explained that it didn't come without some obstacles.

For example, road closures due to the construction caused some headaches for local business owners and residents.

The project was also delayed due to various factors.

"There was a global pandemic, unprecedented rains, then you had global supply shortages. It was just one of those things that was one thing after another. Then we had a little bird that was federally protected that was enjoying the space at its nesting time," Jones said.

The short-term pain for residents ended in gaining bike paths, trails, and more room on the road.

"The way that it connects our city together, improving the habitat area and making it a place where people can actually enjoy it," said Jones.

As for what's next for the creek, the city says it will focus on maintenance.

The city’s official description of the project:

"The San Marcos Creek Project is a 214-acre project adjacent to the San Marcos Creek, generally bounded by:



West San Marcos Boulevard to the north

Grand Avenue to the east

Via Vera Cruz to the west

Discovery Avenue to the south

The Creek Project will add the needed infrastructure to reduce long-standing flooding issues and improve traffic circulation while revitalizing and preserving the San Marcos Creek. The project will minimize flooding risks, preserve and enhance the creek habitat, and build a new park and trails."