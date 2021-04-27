San Marcos High School evacuated due to reported bomb threat

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that students at the school on 1615 W. San Marcos Boulevard were evacuated, and officials urged the public to avoid the area.

ABC 10News learned the school received a threat of a pipe bomb on campus early in the afternoon, prompting a law enforcement response and evacuation.

It is unknown how many students and staff members were on campus at the time of the threat.

W. San Marcos Boulevard, between Rancho Santa Fe Road and Discovery Street, was shut down due to the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.