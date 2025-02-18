San Diego's Ukrainian community reacts to U.S.-Russia negotiations on war

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia for key discussions about ending Russia's war with Ukraine, concerns are growing within the Ukrainian community. The negotiations, set to take place tomorrow, include senior officials from the U.S. and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that his country will not accept a deal struck without its direct involvement. This has led to fears that the Trump administration and Russia could move forward with a resolution that does not favor Ukraine’s sovereignty.

For Alexander Dubovenko and his son Konstantin, San Diego residents with family still in Kyiv, the uncertainty is deeply personal.

“If Kyiv is getting attacked, we obviously worry about them. We call them, and yeah, it's very, very painful,” Alexander said.

The Dubovenkos have been engaged in the Ukrainian cause since the war began nearly three years ago — they've participated in many rallies in Balboa Park, which continue to be held almost weekly.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the father and son traveled to Kyiv to bring Alexander’s elderly parents to San Diego for safety.

“We cannot even imagine how they would have survived there,” Alexander recalled.

Now, with the Trump administration signaling a potential shift in U.S. support and pushing for negotiations, Konstantin describes the Ukrainian-American community’s reaction as one of “confusion and anxiety.”

“We'd like to see a sovereign, independent Ukraine. We'd like to have security guarantees that prevent future aggression from Russia,” he emphasized.

There is also concern over the broader implications of a deal that does not align with Ukraine’s interests, and what conceding to Russia's demands might signal to the world.

“It weakens the West as a whole,” Konstantin said. “It weakens the democratic world and allows other bad actors — like Russia, potentially China, North Korea — to be emboldened by these actions.”

Zelenskyy remains firm in his stance, stating that Ukraine must be present at the negotiating table for a fair deal to be reached. He has repeatedly emphasized the need for a “just peace” — one that upholds the values of democracy and Western alliances.

With critical negotiations on the horizon, San Diego’s Ukrainian community is watching closely, hopeful that any resolution will ensure lasting security and independence for their homeland.

ABC 10News will continue to follow this developing story.