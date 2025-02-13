San Diego’s Ukrainian Community Reacts to President Trump’s Call for Peace Negotiations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This month marks three years since the war in Ukraine began, and as the conflict continues to take a devastating toll, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump stated that his administration is calling for negotiations, saying, "I think we're on the way to getting peace." His remarks have sparked mixed reactions, especially among San Diego’s Ukrainian community.

At a Ukrainian cultural luncheon in Balboa Park on Wednesday, many in attendance expressed feelings of exhaustion and concern about the ongoing war and the possibility of peace negotiations.

“I think that this collective tiredness and exhaustion has hit hard,” said Nataliya Chung, a Ukrainian living in San Diego. “Ukrainians feel less hope than ever after three years of giving everything they could and more.”

Like many others in the community, Chung has family in Ukraine and worries about what the future holds. Askold Haywas, another Ukrainian resident, echoed her sentiments but was firm in his stance on the country’s sovereignty.

“I am in favor of Ukraine winning, plain and simple,” Haywas stated.

While Trump’s announcement emphasized the importance of peace, some Ukrainians fear that negotiations could lead to territorial concessions to Russia — a scenario they find unacceptable.

“Which brings up the next question… ‘define peace,’” Haywas said. “People don’t know what peace is. Oh, stop shooting. That’s a ceasefire — that is not peace.”

Haywas and others worry that any agreement allowing Russia to retain control over occupied Ukrainian land would set a dangerous precedent.

“I do not see a good future for Europe or even the world if Russia retains its status as it is,” he warned.

For those with loved ones who have died fighting, the idea of conceding territory in exchange for peace is deeply painful.

“All the soldiers who fought and gave their lives for the land that they love — that means their death was in vain. We cannot allow that,” Chung said.

As the world watches the developments unfold, President Trump has said that he and Putin have "agreed to work together" and have instructed their respective teams to begin negotiations immediately. Whether those discussions will lead to a resolution that satisfies Ukraine and its supporters remains to be seen.