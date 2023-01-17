San Diego's severe rain, wind topples trees across the region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People across San Diego woke up to the buzz of chainsaws Monday.

Strong wind and torrential rain toppled trees across the county.

Sylvia Steele has lived in Pacific Beach for more than thirty years. A loud noise jolted her out of bed just before 4 am.

"A crack and a boom, I thought something hit my house it was so loud," said Steele.

What Steele described was the sound of a massive eucalyptus crashing down on Fortuna near Ingraham. The tree landed on parked cars and hit a utility pole knocking out power to more than 2,000 people including Tayler Burlind.

"I just kind of heard a really loud crash come down, the wind was blowing really strong. It was the loudest I've heard," said Burlind.

Nearby on Grand Avenue, a giant pine tree fell across a front yard. The elderly man who lives in the house says he wasn't home when it happened.

Farther south on Upas street near Morley Field, the storm took out at least three trees. It was a similar scene on Wilshire near Balboa Park where at least one tree fell on a pick-up truck. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In Southcrest, it was a close call for a family of seven, including 3 children. A palm tree crashed through the roof of their home on Newton Avenue. The family was trapped inside until firefighters rescued them.

Back in PB, people are ready for a break.

I was home by myself. I was definitely shaken," said Burlind.

It's the same area where a local musician was killed in 2016.

Nicki Carano was driving down Ingraham when a massive pine fell across the road. Her family received a settlement after suing the city.

