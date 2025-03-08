San Diego’s Petco Park undergoes renovations, led by female project manager

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mary Jreisat, the senior project manager at Shawmut Design and Construction, is taking pride in her significant contributions to the ongoing renovations at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. Over the past six years, Jreisat has been instrumental in various upgrades, including the new Cutwater Agave Club and the Blue Shield Home Plate Club, aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Jreisat’s career path was not initially oriented towards construction. “I wanted to be a chef and, um, you know, being the immigrant mom that she was, she wanted me to go get a degree in engineering, um, because I was good at math,” she said. Although she graduated with an engineering degree, she soon realized that she preferred a more dynamic work environment. Jreisat noted, “I didn't really like engineering, um, I wanted something that was a little bit more fast-paced and kind of be out in the field.”

Her latest project involves major enhancements to the Western Metal Building at Petco Park, which include a new fan experience on the rooftop. “We’ve created a new elevated canopy system and we're gonna have a ton of new seating. Um, there’ll be four-top and six-top tables, along with bar seating overlooking the field level,” Jreisat explained.

Jreisat and her team work exclusively during the off-season to implement these designs. She emphasized the leadership qualities required for success in the construction industry, stating, “It requires organization. It requires being able to lead a team. It requires a bit of nurturing, and I think those are all the qualities that women excel at.”

As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, Jreisat finds fulfillment in breaking barriers and opening doors for other women aspiring to enter the construction industry. Her work coincides with Women's Construction Week, highlighting the need for greater representation in the sector.

“We don’t have a lot of representation and I think there’s a misconception that you have to carry a hammer and do the physical labor,” she remarked. “But there are so many different aspects of construction that women can be involved in.”

With projects like those at Petco Park, Jreisat is not only shaping the future of sports venues but also championing a more inclusive environment for women in construction.

