San Diego's 'Parks After Dark' returns for safe & evening summer fun

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the second year in a row, the City of San Diego is hosting "Parks After Dark," giving residents an opportunity to get out in their communities and participate in free summer programs.

For Leticia Razo, being at the park with friends brings back memories of her childhood in La Mesa. Though the times were different the concept is the same, enjoying time outdoors.

“I'm a little bit older -- so when i grew up our moms and dads told us to come back when the street lights turned off. And that's what we did. Nowadays you can't do that," said Razo.

This summer the City of San Diego wants to provide a safe space for families to hang out at four city parks. It includes City Heights, Linda Vista, Memorial, and Skyline Hills Recreation Centers.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says, "When communities come together they can create better and safer neighborhoods.”

Monday morning City leaders gathered at Memorial Park to kick off this year’s "Parks After Dark".

On every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from July 6 through August 26, Parks After Dark provides families with free summer outdoor fun through music, theatre, movies, arts and crafts, games, resources from community-based organizations, and free food.

“The idea that lightness pushes out darkness and positive pushes out negative -- it might sound like fluffy ways to address safety but it's out in data as well,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

For residents like Razo, she hope programs like this stick around for the future generations to come.

"This is why I think it's important to have community things at the park for kids to feel safe and not to wonder if I’m going to be okay at the park,” said Razo.

For more information about the program, click here.