San Diego's housing outlook among topics of annual real estate conference

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Real estate experts are meeting Wednesday in the annual Residential Real Estate Conference to discuss the latest housing market trends across the nation and the housing outlook in San Diego.

In the virtual conference, industry professionals will touch on hot topics such as the lack of housing inventory and labor shortages that are putting a dent in home construction.

Norm Miller, PhD, with the Hahn Chair of Real Estate Finance at the University of San Diego’s School of Business, said, “Unless we have some miracle way to increase the supply, it's going to be a long-term problem, unfortunately. We can build smaller units if we can get them approved, that may help a little bit. But it's going to be a difficult market.”

Another subject to be discussed is the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the real estate industry and how many in the business have adapted.

Miller, among the speakers at the conference, added, “COVID is not going to have as large of an impact as it has had in the past because we've learned how to get around it. We can do virtual touring; we can do things better than what we did a couple of years ago. So, the marketing of the homes is not impeded nor the closing.”

With the current market favoring sellers, real estate experts believe the housing supply issues will affect the renter’s market, as many expect rent to go up in the next year.