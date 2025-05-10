San Diego's Fleet Science Center deals with grant cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “I am a science geek through and through and through...so yeah, this is kind of a dream come true to get to be able to do this every day.”

Steven Snyder is describing what it’s like to lead the Fleet Science Center, where they’ve been making science fun for more than 50 years.

"Science is our most amazing tool for understanding the physical world and then using that understanding to make our lives better," Snyder says.

From stop motion animation to black holes to building power grids…even the bathroom is a place to learn.

"We're really trying to do is engage everyone,” Snyder says.

This year, the center planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Science Foundation, the agency behind funding for science breakthroughs.

The Fleet had envisioned the “Celebration of Science” event this year to commemorate the anniversary, but after losing grant funding that would have covered thousands of dollars in costs, they had to make changes and are now charging $5 per ticket.

"Our work is connecting everybody, giving everybody the opportunity, so we're trying to do that on Saturday as well.”

In total, the center has lost $3.7 million in grants. But their mission remains clear: inspire future scientists.

“We have had folks who have come here and identify the fleet as a place where they got their inspiration to go on, to become an engineer, a scientist, even astronauts," Snyder says. “That's what our mission is. That's what we get up every morning to do.”