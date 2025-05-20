San Diego's daycation options thrive amid perfect weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With picture-perfect weather and numerous attractions, San Diego continues to be a top tourist destination, increasingly favored by locals opting for day passes at resorts instead of booking overnight accommodations.

The newly opened Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is now offering day pool passes for $12.50 each. However, there are specific restrictions regarding hours of use and the advance purchase of these passes.

For those looking to explore more options, Resort Pass, an online booking site, provides access to pool, spa, and beach reservations at various local resorts. It’s pretty easy to use... when you log on you can search for a specific area and date. The site details available options and includes information about what’s included with each purchase, such as food and drinks.

A brief comparison of pricing for day passes at three local resorts reveals diverse options. Town and Country Resort in San Diego offers a basic one-day pool pass at $27 for adults and $16 for kids. For a more luxurious experience, guests can upgrade to a cabana option, including four pool passes and additional amenities for $223.

"You can have it all day. It does come with champagne. It does come with some snacks and a fruit plate," a representative highlighted, adding that the cabana experience is enhanced with a mini-fridge for refreshments says Lindsey Amador, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Town and Country San Diego.

Paradise Point Resort and Spa provides day passes giving access to its five pools for $22 per adult and $11 for children. Additionally, the Bahia Resort Hotel offers day passes that include access to pools and gym facilities for $27 for adults and $11 for kids.

Experts recommend purchasing these passes early, as availability is limited and can fill up quickly. As San Diego remains a prime getaway spot, the trend of daycations continues to grow among residents looking to enjoy local resort amenities without the commitment of an overnight stay.