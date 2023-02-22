San Diego's coastal communities to get slammed by winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's coastline is expected to get hammered with strong winds and rain beginning Tuesday evening.

Visitors here on winter break were bundled up Tuesday walking along the boardwalk.

"It's not so great but it's still nice. We can walk around look at the shops," said Ray Davis who is vacationing from Arizona.

The shops and restaurants in Mission Beach can usually count on this week to be a busy one.

"Usually it's really good cause winter break kind of start, but the weather don't look promising. It looks cold, and as you can see, not many people outside," said Mike Soltan.

Soltan has owned Kojacks for 40 years. He thinks the weather, but also a slowing economy is taking a toll.

"All of a sudden kind of slow down, we don't know if it's economy but things are so expensive," said Soltan.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph from Oceanside to Imperial Beach Late Tuesday into Wednesday. The wind is expected to generate a large surf with sets in the seven to ten-foot range, especially in the La Jolla area.

Brian Boland and his family are here from Chicago. He says if he goes in the water at all, he'll be in a wet suit.

"We got a great beach house so we just hang out and play pool it has a hot tub so it's all good," said Boland.

