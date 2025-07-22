San Diego Zoo welcomes two new Tasmanian Devils

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo has announced some new arrivals!

Amanda Martinez, a spokesperson for the zoo, says Jetsam and Flotsam, two Tasmanian devils, are now acclimating to their new home.

Martinez says they were sent from Aussie Ark, a leading conservation organization in New South Wales, Australia.

According to the zoo's website, the San Diego Zoo is one of only a few zoos in the United States that care for Tasmanian devils.

The 3-year-old brothers' new home is the Australian Outback exhibit, which is near Sydney's Shoppe. The zoo says the best time for visitors to see these rare animals in action are the early morning and evenings, during Nighttime Zoo hours. In the mid-afternoon, Jetsam and Flotsam will likely be napping as they bask in the sunlight.

The San Diego Zoo has cared for Tasmanian devils, which are still an endangered species, on and off since the 1950s, educating the public and bringing conservation awareness for generations.

The carnivorous marsupials are only found on the island of Tasmania. The characteristics they're most well-known for include their powerful jaws, eerie growls and vivacious energy.

One of the major factors contributing to Tasmanian devils' endangered status is Devil Facial Tumor Disease, which is an infectious and fatal condition that has spread in their native populations, according to the zoo's press release. Additionally, human-wildlife coexistence has put the population at risk, per the zoo.

"Thanks to collaborative research and conservation programs—such as San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s work through our Australian Forest Conservation Hub—their global population is beginning to rebound," the release states.