San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes baby Masai Giraffe

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has welcomed a Masai giraffe calf. The youngster, a male who has yet to be named, was born to Mom, Mara, and Dad, Gowon, on April 23.

The zoo says the calf’s arrival helps support the genetic diversity of Masai giraffes and ensures their global population remains strong and healthy. He's the 14th Masai giraffe calf to be born at the Safari Park.

Giraffes are very attentive to and protective of their newborns. Just as they would in native habitats, giraffe mothers at the Safari Park temporarily separate themselves from the rest of the herd for labor and delivery, allowing them to bond with their calf.

When the mom and baby rejoin the rest of the herd, the other females will take turns watching over the calf so Mara can feed herself.

Guests can experience Mara and her calf bonding in the South Africa habitat.