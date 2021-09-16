San Diego WWII veteran who was present at Iwo Jima laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - World War II veteran Colonel Dave Elliott Severance passed away at the age of 102 after living a life full of impact and legacy.

The Marine was part of the unit that raised the flag at Iwo Jima, an iconic moment that was photographed and later became a symbol for the Marine Corps and World War II.

In addition to being present for that historic moment, his decades of service led him to other accomplishments including becoming a pilot, flying both propeller and jet all-weather night fighter aircrafts in the Korean War, completing 69 combat missions.

“Just an overall great Marine. Ground officer, infantry, aviation, distinguished flying cross,” said John Carroll, who said Colonel Severance was both his commanding officer and also a mentor.

Colonel Severance and his wife lived in La Jolla and are survived by four children. Sept. 15, a small service with close friends and family was held at Miramar National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.