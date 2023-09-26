San Diego writer discusses possible end to Hollywood Writers Guild strike

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The end could be in sight for Hollywood writers who have been on strike for nearly five months.

The writers union and the major studios reached a preliminary agreement on a three-year contract on Sunday night.

“We want to get on to work and we want a fair wage and to have a chance to look after our families,” Rick Najera told 10News on Monday.

Najera is a San-Diego native who has spent his career writing movies and tv shows. He’s been a member of the Writers Guild of America for three decades.

He has been on strike with many of his colleagues since May.

“People are going through divorces. People are losing homes,” he said.

Najera says he got the news of the preliminary agreement on Sunday evening: “My first reaction was anger, my second reaction was relief.”

Najera explains he felt angry because of the time it has taken to reach a compromise.

“It didn’t have to be this way. In the end i think they knew what they were going to give us or not give us..to me, it seems very cruel,” he said.

Najera says says he's hopeful for what the new agreement will mean for the industry – and for audiences at home.

“Writers…we’re the dream makers. The ones that think of the ideas and dream. I think the world is a better place to have writer’s in it.”

The newly- reached agreement won't be finalized until all union members vote on its approval.

