San Diego woman worries about clogged storm drain ahead of incoming rain

SAN DIEGO — Almost one month since her house flooded, Gabriel Gonzalez-Delgadillo still is not used to the sight of it gutted.

"It's hard," she said, staring at the empty rooms.

Gonzalez-Delgadillo has lived in her house in Encanto since 1995.

She blames a storm drain in the backyard for the flood on January 22nd, saying it has been clogged for years.

"It was just racing up and up and up and nothing was flowing through the channel," said Gonzalez-Delgadillo, remembering the scene the day a historic storm hit San Diego.

Gonzalez-Delgadillo has been filing Get-It-Done requests to fix the issue dating back to 2019.

Timeline of Get-It-Done requests:



Report #02495228 - Filed on 1/28/2019, closed on 2/7/2019 citing, "This report was forwarded to the appropriate service provider for future follow-up."

Report #02512362 - Filed on 2/16/2019, closed on 4/18/2019 citing, "This report was forwarded to the appropriate service provider for future follow-up."

Report #02814801 - Filed on 12/6/2019, closed on 5/2/2020 citing, "This issue will be addressed as part of other projects or City work occurring nearby."

Report #02945879 - Filed on 5/2/2020, closed on 5/14/2020.

Report #04593131 - Filed on 1/22/2024, closed on 2/12/2024, citing "This issue was recently resolved or repaired."

Report #04605996 -Filed on 1/30/2024, closed on 2/12/2024 citing, "This issue was recently resolved or repaired."

Report #04611665 - Filed on 2/3/2024, closed on 2/12/2024 citing, "This issue was recently resolved or repaired."

Report #04617298 - Filed on 2/7/2024. The request is still in process.

Report #04628695 - Filed on 2/15/2024. The request is still in process.

On Monday, a man in a City of San Diego car came to Gonzalez-Delgadillo's house while ABC 10News was there.

The man said he was inspecting the clogged pipe to report back to the city, but could not provide a timeline regarding when it will be cleaned.