San Diego woman travels to Ukrainian frontlines to provide aid

As Russian forces continue their attacks on Ukraine, the United States continues its efforts to negotiate peace in the region. Meanwhile, one San Diego woman has taken direct action to support those on the front lines.

Iuliia Puchko, who grew up in eastern Ukraine but now resides in San Diego, recently returned from a two-month journey to Ukraine’s battle zones. She says witnessing the suffering of friends and loved ones from afar was unbearable, so she decided to travel directly into the war zone to provide much-needed humanitarian aid.

“It’s very difficult psychologically when so many people you love and care about can’t live normal lives,” Puchko said.

During her time overseas, she embedded herself with Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches, many of whom are her personal friends. Understanding the dangers of being in a war zone, she took extensive precautions, including undergoing training and wearing protective gear.

One of the precautions she was advised to take was covering her long blonde hair.

“They told me to always cover my hair so that Russians wouldn’t know a woman was present on the front lines," she said.

Her journey to Ukraine was long and arduous. She first flew to Poland, then took a 27-hour train ride to reach the frontlines. She carried several large suitcases filled with humanitarian supplies — critical resources for those fighting to defend their homeland.

While in Ukraine, Puchko witnessed the impact of intensified Russian bombardments firsthand. She recalled one of the worst nights of attacks, which occurred immediately after a meeting between former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C.

“The night after the meeting at the White House was one of the loudest in Kharkiv,” Puchko said. “I was woken up in the middle of the night by a huge blast.”

Now safely back in San Diego, Puchko is already preparing for her next trip. She remains deeply committed to her mission, driven by the sacrifices her friends and loved ones make every day.

“They give their lives because they truly believe in human dignity and Ukraine’s right to exist,” she said. “They fight so that Ukrainian children can grow up free, independent, and able to choose their own future.”

Puchko is raising funds for her next mission through the nonprofit organization Shield of Freedom. Those interested in supporting her cause can find more information and donation opportunitiesonline.