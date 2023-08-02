San Diego woman rents out private suites in her home for cats, similar to Airbnb

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After this cat takes an afternoon nap, he gets a little snack. Then he watches his favorite TV show.

"This is my retirement job. There are no deadlines. Sometimes I feel guilty people are paying me," says Kathleen Lorraine. She is the owner of San Diego Cat Bnb.

Lorraine has converted her home into something similar to an Airbnb, but it’s for cats. She says she started renting out her rooms for people’s cats five years ago.

Lorraine said she first posted on the actual website Airbnb.

"The matrix wasn’t set up for cats, but it said, 'How many beds?' I said two. 'How many bathrooms?' Two litter boxes. People started booking," she added.

Then her posting was removed. She says she called Airbnb.

“They said you can’t do that. I said why not? They said cats cannot pay for their rooms," said Lorraine.

By then, she had her own website and a five-star rating on Google. Now she is booked solid. Every corner of the house is conducive to cats. From storage spaces to bedrooms, all converted to private suites.

Lorraine says she has loved her furry friends since she was a child. She was an artistic director in Los Angeles for many years. You can tell by the decor in every room.

"I always said I am not going to be one of those crazy cat ladies who wears cat clothes. I am surprised I am not wearing a cat shirt right now. I just love them so much," she said.

For more information about the private suites, visit https://sandiegocatbnb.com/

