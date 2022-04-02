San Diego woman helping animals affected by war in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego woman is in Romania helping to rescue animals affected by the war in Ukraine.

Michelle Burleson has been overseas for a few weeks now, teaming up with a friend who's a vet.

They started a Go Fund Me me to cover expenses but the need is so great they've quickly run out of money.

"We distributed over a ton of dog, cat food, crates, beds, blankets in one day, yesterday," Burleson told ABC 10News.

She says refugees face a lot of complications traveling with animals. To go into Europe they need an EU animal passport, which cost 50 Euros each, not to mention a whole list of other expenses.

She says people who were forced to leave in a hurry sometimes don't even have something to carry their animals in.

"If you're gonna travel on the plane or the train you need to have an approved crate and most people are showing up with animals in shopping bags, carrying them in their arms," Burleson said.

Burleson and her team are providing everything free of charge, passports, surgeries, food, basically anything people need.

But she says they desperately need help to keep going.

To donate you can click here.

