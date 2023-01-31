San Diego winter storm brings, rain, sleet, and snow

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - Drivers across San Diego's east county dealt with rain, sleet, and snow Monday.

The view from the Laguna Mountain Lodge camera showed steady snowfall throughout the day. Up to a foot is expected by Tuesday.

It was snowing in Julian, but there wasn't much sticking to the ground Monday morning.

"It's coming down pretty hard up there. It’s pretty slippery," said Ray Cuero who lives in Alpine.

Drivers on Interstate 8 near Alpine dealt with on-and-off heavy downpours, poor visibility at times, and rain that turned to sleet once you head up Sunrise Mountain.

Fara Wagnon's husband is a traveling lineman. They spend a lot of time on the 8.

"It's been foggy and crazy all day," said Wagnon.

San Diego County Department of Public Works crews worked overnight and into the morning clearing snow from mountain communities.

The sheriff's department reminded mountain visitors not to trespass on private property and that there are few gas stations once in the mountains.

Chains are required.

In spite of the slippery conditions, Wagnon is grateful for the rain.

"I love the green that’s what we were just discussing. I love it all green I could do without the wet wet, but we need the water. Everything is a blessing," said Wagnon.

