San Diego Wave FC fans reflect on remarkable inaugural season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — On Sunday, San Diego Wave FC lost their NWSL semifinal match against the Portland Thorns. Since the game was in Portland, local fans gathered to watch on the big screen at Snapdragon Stadium.

Despite the disappointing end to Sunday’s match, fans shared with 10News how grateful they are that the team is here to stay.

“The whole city was really ready for it to happen. That’s why the first season was so supported,” said Kristen Gros.

The Wave had an incredible first season, defeating the Chicago Red Stars in the quarterfinal, selling out Snapdragon Stadium for their first-ever match and inspiring generations of soccer players in San Diego.

“It’s so exciting that my little sister can grow up seeing women role models playing sports…female athletes, it’s awesome,” said Katie Grace Marley.

You can already buy your tickets for the 2023 season here.