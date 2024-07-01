San Diego water rates to increase Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego water rates will go up by 5.2%. This increase, approved by the City Council last September, includes a 1.8% charge from the San Diego County Water Authority to cover higher costs of imported water and other services.

The rate hike will help fund essential upgrades to the city’s water infrastructure, such as replacing old pipelines and supporting projects like Pure Water San Diego, which aims to ensure a reliable water supply.

Your water bill from the City of San Diego Public Utilities will vary based on your account type (residential, commercial, etc.), water meter size, water usage, and wastewater usage.

To help with the cost, the city offers rebates for certain water-saving devices. For more information, visit the Water Conservation page on the city's website.

