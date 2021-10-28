San Diego Water Authority vote to activate voluntary water conservation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With a unanimous vote, the Water Authority Board has voted to activate its level one voluntary conservation of its water shortage contingency plan.

Given the data, the board had already planned on moving forward with this activation even before Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week, when he declared a drought emergency for the entire state. He asked Californians to cut water use by 15% as conservation efforts continue to fall short of state targets.

Under this phase, the water authority will push for voluntary water efficiency with a large focus on education. They will have classes designed to teach people how to irrigate effectively while maintaining a healthy space. They will inform people about rebates for indoor and outdoor devices.

Other ways to reduce water waste are fixing leaks, stopping runoff from inefficient irrigation and watering only during the night and early morning hours.

This is the second time the Water Authority Board has activated this level one. The last time was in 2014.

