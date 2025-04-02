San Diego Water Authority plans to sell surplus water, aims to lower costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite a few rainy days this week, 2025 has had a drier-than-usual start. However, thanks to decades of strategic planning, the San Diego County Water Authority assures residents that the region has an ample water supply. In fact, officials say they are considering selling or leasing surplus resources — an initiative that could help lower water costs for San Diego ratepayers.

The unpredictable nature of San Diego’s climate is becoming more evident, with extreme swings in weather patterns. San Diego County Water Authority General Manager Dan Denham explains that while the region has been preparing for long-term droughts, recent fluctuations in rainfall have impacted water sales.

“We've planned for a drier, more arid climate into the future,” Denham said. “This blip we've had over the past two years has had a real material impact on sales.”

San Diego’s investments in water-saving infrastructure, such as desalination plants and diversified supply sources, have put the region in a stronger position compared to other parts of California.

“What they are experiencing today is what this region experienced 20-30 years ago,” Denham said, referring to other areas of the state currently grappling with water shortages.

Senior Water Resources Specialist Efren Lopez recalls the tough droughts of the late 1980s that prompted local leaders to invest in long-term solutions.

“We started investing in infrastructure and reliable water sources, including desalination,” Lopez said.

Now, with a surplus available, officials are looking at options to sell or lease excess water to other agencies. Lopez says this strategy could help mitigate potential rate increases for San Diegans.

“We can share those supplies and potentially help with rate increases,” Lopez said. “That’s always a good thing.”

Water authority leaders believe this plan is beneficial for both San Diego residents and other regions in need of water resources. As climate change continues to affect weather patterns, maintaining a proactive approach to water management remains essential.