San Diego Veterans Day Parade will returns Nov. 12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After being postponed for three years due to the pandemic, the San Diego Veterans Day Parade will return on Nov. 12.

Bob Royden served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, where he spent most of his time making sure the aircraft carrier was in ship shape and ready for action.

Royden says, “ Our motto was if it moves, salute it. If it doesn’t move, pick it up. And if you can’t pick it up, paint it.”

Decades later, he’s back on a ship, but this time he’s a volunteer teaching visitors about military history, and part of that history includes honoring those who have served.

Tuesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined other community leaders to announce the return of the San Diego Veterans Day Parade.

Gloria adds, “It's a part of who we are to acknowledge and celebrate veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.”

The city had postponed the parade for the last three years because of COVID-19, but this year it’s back, and Royden can’t wait.

The parade is still in the planning stages. If you are interested in donating or helping out, visit sdvetparade.org

