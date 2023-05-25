Watch Now
San Diego veterans, active-duty military members can get free gas this Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Local veterans and active-duty military members can fill up their tanks for free as part of a gas giveaway that starts Thursday.

San Diego Honda Dealers are offering free gas to military members on Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Circle K on 60 Broadway in Chula Vista.

The giveaway in Chula Vista is the first of three happening this Memorial Day weekend.

San Diego Honda Dealers will post the locations of their Friday and Monday giveaways on the morning of those respective days.

Follow https://twitter.com/sdhondadealers and https://www.facebook.com/SDHondaDealers for the details.

